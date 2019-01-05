Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nightstar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Nightstar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 99,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.31. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Nightstar Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Scott Robinson sold 14,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $164,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NITE. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,016,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

