Niu Technologies (NIU) vs. Workhorse Group (WKHS) Financial Analysis

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A Workhorse Group -499.90% -1,564.64% -241.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Niu Technologies and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Workhorse Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 81.96%. Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 490.72%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and Workhorse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $116.27 million 4.42 -$27.90 million N/A N/A Workhorse Group $10.85 million 4.24 -$41.21 million ($1.09) -0.72

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Workhorse Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

