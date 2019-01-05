Noku Hits Market Cap of $485,712.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Noku token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Noku has a total market cap of $485,712.00 and $4,716.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noku has traded down 47% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.02279439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00157641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00203746 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026406 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,082,253 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

