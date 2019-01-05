Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 55,300 Shares of KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,633,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,263,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KBR by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,801,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 261,762 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KBR by 8.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,797,000 after purchasing an additional 248,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 price target on KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, December 28th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

