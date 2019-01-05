Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,037,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,676 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,393,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,974,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,845,690.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

