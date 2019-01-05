Nordson Co. (NDSN) CEO Sells $504,358.40 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $504,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,821 shares in the company, valued at $25,371,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nordson stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 333,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,936. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.98 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Nordson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Nordson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

