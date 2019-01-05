Novan (NOVN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOVN. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Novan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 31,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,568. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.36.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,087.54% and a negative return on equity of 999.64%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Research analysts predict that Novan will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Novan worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

