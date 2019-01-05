Novelion Therapeutics (NVLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novelion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bloom Burton lowered Novelion Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Novelion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NVLN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 222,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,633. Novelion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Research analysts expect that Novelion Therapeutics will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 278,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $253,421.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVLN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 838.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 295,423 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 128.1% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 444,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Partners Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novelion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.