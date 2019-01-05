Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Position Trimmed by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,476 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Novocure by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Novocure by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Novocure by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 166,834 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novocure by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Novocure by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $167,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 38,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,396,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 2.84. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Novocure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

