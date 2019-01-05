NPER (NPER) One Day Volume Hits $27,236.00

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, NPER has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. NPER has a total market cap of $740,564.00 and $27,236.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox, DEx.top and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004010 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005362 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001786 BTC.

NPER Token Profile

NPER uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En.

Buying and Selling NPER

NPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

