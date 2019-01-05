Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.94. 3,186,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,033. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $536.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,241.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 28,675 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $494,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 346,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,786 shares of company stock worth $1,309,115. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

