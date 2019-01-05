Nuvista Energy Ltd (NUVSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUVSF. Raymond James cut Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

