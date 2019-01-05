Nyancoin (NYAN) Hits Market Cap of $123,665.00

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Nyancoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Nyancoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $123,665.00 and $43.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00016000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nyancoin Coin Profile

Nyancoin (CRYPTO:NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info.

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

