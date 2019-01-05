OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) was down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 4,056,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,473,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OHR Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get OHR Pharmaceutical alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Trading Down 11.1%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/ohr-pharmaceutical-ohrp-trading-down-11-1.html.

OHR Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OHRP)

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for OHR Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHR Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.