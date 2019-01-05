Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 88.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $809,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ODC opened at $27.89 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.67 per share, with a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,060 shares of company stock worth $87,439 and have sold 19,803 shares worth $622,426. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

