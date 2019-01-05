Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) shares were down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 30,721,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,636% from the average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oilex (OEX) Shares Down 5.9%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/oilex-oex-shares-down-5-9.html.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.