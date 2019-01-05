Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLBK. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price target on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of OLBK opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $447.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $57,050.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $28,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,830 shares of company stock worth $51,270 and sold 16,966 shares worth $511,691. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

