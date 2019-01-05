Olympus Labs (MOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Olympus Labs has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Olympus Labs has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $60,679.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00001631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.62 or 0.13181053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000280 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028266 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Olympus Labs Token Profile

Olympus Labs (MOT) is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,345,709 tokens. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, FCoin, OKEx, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

