Onespan (OSPN) Coverage Initiated at National Securities

Stock analysts at National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSPN has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Onespan in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Onespan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Onespan has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $521.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Onespan had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

