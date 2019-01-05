Opko Health (OPK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Opko Health alerts:

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 5,451,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.97. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Opko Health’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 135,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $400,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,784.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 510,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,500. Corporate insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Opko Health by 1,290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

Recommended Story: Inflation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.