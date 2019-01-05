Opus Bank (OPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to post sales of $62.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.20 million and the lowest is $62.70 million. Opus Bank posted sales of $64.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $251.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.30 million to $251.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $270.25 million, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $272.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Opus Bank had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price objective on Opus Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Opus Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,153,000 after buying an additional 504,052 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the third quarter valued at about $7,975,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,141,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 218,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,260,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after buying an additional 81,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after buying an additional 81,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 190,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,333. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

