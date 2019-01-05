OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5-48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.7 million.OraSure Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

