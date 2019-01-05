Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Organovo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Organovo also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Organovo will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 65.73% and a negative net margin of 732.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Organovo in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Organovo by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,113 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Organovo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,951,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Organovo by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Organovo during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Organovo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

