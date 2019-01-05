ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $20.41 on Thursday. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.