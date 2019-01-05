Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Luke T. Faulstick sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $515,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,225.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rice Doug sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $219,761.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,826. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $50.22 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $993.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Orthofix Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

