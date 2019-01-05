Otonomy (OTIC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

OTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.58.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 23.1% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

