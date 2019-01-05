Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Kingston bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $365,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $16.91 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

