Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Receives $6.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock remained flat at $$7.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,633,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.29. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 110.10% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Kathy Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,750 shares in the company, valued at $518,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

