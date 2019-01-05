Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $90.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,012. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,481.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,748 shares of company stock worth $8,032,891. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 127,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

