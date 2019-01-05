Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRTK. BidaskClub raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a current ratio of 11.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,155.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.55%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $56,448.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,656.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $46,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,248 shares of company stock worth $377,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.