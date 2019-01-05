Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,521 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

NYSE BAC opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

