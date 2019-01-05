Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $65,265.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 158,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,075. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 1,963.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.77 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Party City Holdco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.