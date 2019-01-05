Party City Holdco (PRTY) Shares Up 5.3%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.19. 1,050,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,303,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, CEO James M. Harrison bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,054 shares in the company, valued at $979,274.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 51,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $493,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,054 shares in the company, valued at $931,718.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 158,058 shares of company stock worth $1,609,075. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 657,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,991,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,901,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,901,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,782 shares during the period.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

