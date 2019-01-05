Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.97 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.25 ($25.87).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52 week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

