Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,066 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 188,174 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 759,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $20.55 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

