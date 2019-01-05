PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading Up 107.1% This Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 85.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a total market cap of $7,022.00 and $329.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 107.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 22,703,857 coins and its circulating supply is 20,263,433 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

