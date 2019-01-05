PayPie (PPP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $212.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. PayPie has a market cap of $7.74 million and $212.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00002420 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 577.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.02304350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00157869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00204462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026038 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026077 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.