PDC Energy (PDCE) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial cut PDC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of PDCE traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.80. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.85) EPS. Analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $67,626.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,502.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $28,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,524.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,041 shares of company stock valued at $189,426. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in PDC Energy by 114.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

