Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO)

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GOCO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 122.60 ($1.60).

Shares of GOCO stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Thursday. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 84.62 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 38,669 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,775.13 ($38,906.48). Also, insider Matthew Crummack acquired 63,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,247.16 ($65,656.81). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,398 shares of company stock worth $8,255,354.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

