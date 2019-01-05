Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greene King (GNK)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Greene King to a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 574.44 ($7.51).

Shares of LON:GNK traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 545.40 ($7.13). 1,232,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a 12 month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

