Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 9,192 Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sanchez Midstream Partners worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

Sanchez Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

In other Sanchez Midstream Partners news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

