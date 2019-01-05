Penn National Gaming (PENN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,650. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

