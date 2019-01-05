Peter Bauer Sells 2,453 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $83,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $661,875.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $389,250.00.

Shares of MIME opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.37 and a beta of 0.99. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mimecast by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

