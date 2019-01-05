Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,293 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7,195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

