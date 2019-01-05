Phantomx Price Down 34.3% This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, SouthXchange and STEX. Phantomx has a total market cap of $6,911.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.02089735 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004373 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001619 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 35,602,634 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

