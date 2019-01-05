Phillip Goldstein Purchases 5,003 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $58,084.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,191.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 6,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 6,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00.

Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,300. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

