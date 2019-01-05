Pinduoduo (PDD) Shares Up 5.4%

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $22.69. 5,083,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,269,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pinduoduo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price target on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $355,554,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $201,659,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $150,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $130,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $72,991,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

