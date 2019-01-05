Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

FL stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 24,267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,642 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 627,058 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $832,934. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

