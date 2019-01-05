Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,572 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 178.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 160,798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 44.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 883,365 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 54.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 441,029 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 75.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 87,764 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 104.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 110,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.19. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.67 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 108.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, December 31st. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

