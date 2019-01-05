PKG Token Hits Market Capitalization of $104,807.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. PKG Token has a total market cap of $104,807.00 and $8,119.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.02305231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00158021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00205143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026070 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026090 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io.

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

